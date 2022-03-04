Calls for NATO no-fly zone in Ukraine 'irresponsible', Lithuania PM says

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte speaks to media at the border guard headquarters near the border with Belarus, in Kapciamiestis, Lithuania November 10, 2021. RUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

VILNIUS, March 4 (Reuters) - Any calls for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be irresponsible and could drag the military alliance into direct conflict with Russia, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.

"I believe that all encouragements for NATO to get involved into the military conflict now are irresponsible," Simonyte told a news conference in Vilnius.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik

