Canada PM Trudeau announces more sanctions against Russia, cancels export permits

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference after police ended three weeks of occupation of the capital by protesters seeking to end coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada announced more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting 62 individuals and entities, including members of the Russian elite and major Russian banks, and canceling all export permits, after Moscow launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, in light of Russia's reckless and dangerous military strike, we are imposing further, severe sanctions," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.

Reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

