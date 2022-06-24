Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan; one killed - Ifax

June 24 (Reuters) - An Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane crashed while landing near the Russian city of Ryazan on Friday morning, killing one crew member, the Interfax news agency cited authorities as saying.

Seven people had been hospitalised with injuries and rescuers were searching for two more, Interfax reported. Another agency, TASS, cited a source as saying that two people had been killed.

It was unclear what organisation had operated the crashed plane.

