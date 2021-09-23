Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, better known as "Carlos the Jackal", raises his fist as he appears in court in Paris November 28, 2000 coinciding with a trial in Frankfurt of his former German accomplice [Hans-Joachim Klein]. Carlos and Klein where jailed for the 1975 kidnapping of OPEC ministers in Vienna in which three people were killed. The French authorities did not permit Carlos to travel to German for the trial of Klein and instead appeared before German justice authorities in Paris's law courts. ? QUALITY VIDEO DOCUMENT (CREDIT REUTERS/RTV/Thierry Chiarello)/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.

Carlos was found guilty in 2017 over a grenade attack in 1974 on a shop on Paris's Champs Elysees, the Drugstore Publicis, that killed two people and injured 36.

Carlos, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, was born in Venezuela and is now aged 71, is already serving two other life terms and has lost appeals against them.

