Carlos the Jackal sentenced to life in jail

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Carlos the Jackal, the leftist militant who carried out attacks across the globe in the 1970s and 1980s, had the life sentence he had been given for a deadly grenade attack on a Paris shop in 1974, confirmed on Thursday, the Paris Prosecutor's Office said.

Carlos was found guilty in 2017 over a grenade attack in 1974 on a shop on Paris's Champs Elysees, the Drugstore Publicis, that killed two people and injured 36.

Carlos, whose real name is Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, was born in Venezuela and is now aged 71, is already serving two other life terms and has lost appeals against them.

