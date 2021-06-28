Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Cases caused by more infectious Delta variant more than double in Germany

2 minute read

Pediatric nurse Jenny gives a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine injection during vaccination at the Revolte Bar, which has been able to reopen after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, in Berlin, Germany June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - The share of COVID-19 cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus more than doubled in Germany within a week and is likely to gain more traction over other variants, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency said on Monday.

A whole genome sequencing analysis showed the Delta variant - first identified in India - accounting for 36% of infections in the week June 14-20, RKI President Lothar Wieler told Funke media group. That compared with 15% in the previous week.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder told reporters earlier on Monday that he expected the Delta variant to become the dominant virus strain in Germany by summer. Cases caused by the variant have also been surging in several other countries.

"Ignoring the Delta variant would be a serious mistake," Soeder warned, adding that nobody should think problems related to the more infectious variant would just go away.

Soeder urged citizens to get vaccinated as this would offer the best protection against the coronavirus.

In Germany, roughly 54% of the population has received a first jab and some 35% are fully vaccinated. Health officials have said the spread of the disease can be slowed and the number of cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 deaths reduced if a high percentage of the population gets vaccinated.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 1:44 PM UTCFrench far-right falls short in regional elections ahead of presidential vote

Bei den Regionalwahlen in Frankreich hat die rechtsextreme Partei von Marine Le Pen auch in der zweiten Runde einen Rückschlag erhalten. In zwei umkämpften Regionen verfehlte die Partei Rassemblement National am Sonntag Prognosen zufolge den selbst erhofften Sieg beim Stichentscheid. Die Wahlen, deren erste Runde vor einer Woche bereits mit einem Dämpfer für Le Pen endete, gelten als Testlauf für die Präsidentschaftswahl im kommenden Jahr.

EuropeSwedish PM Lofven resigns, speaker to look for new leader
EuropeBlinken and pope meet but unclear if U.S. bishops' vote discussed
EuropeEU countries approve landmark climate change law
EuropeMacron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push