Skip to main content

Europe

Catalan regional chief calls for Puigdemont's immediate release

1 minute read

Catalonia's regional President Pere Aragones gives a news conference at Palau de la Generalitat, following the arrest of former Catalan government head Carles Puigdemont in Sardinia on Thursday, in Barcelona, Spain, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Catalonia's regional chief Pere Aragones called for the immediate release of his predecessor Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police on Thursday evening, and asked the Spanish government to withdraw the arrest warrant against him.

Aragones told reporters on Friday he would travel to Sardinia, where Puigdemont is in police custody, to support the separatist leader wanted by Spain on charges of sedition for his role in the region's failed 2017 independence bid.

Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · September 23, 2021 · 9:03 PM UTC

German candidates clash in last TV debate before vote as SPD lead narrows

Candidates vying to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor clashed on Thursday on tax, debt and foreign policy in a final television debate as opinion polls showed the race tightening three days before a federal election.

Europe
France's Le Drian says restoring confidence with U.S. will require time
Europe
Analysis: Red tape, political hurdles hinder Draghi's drive to reform Italy
Europe
Lava, smoke and ash cover La Palma as volcano threatens banana crop
Europe
UK has 10 days to save Christmas, retail industry says