Catalan separatist party sees election results as an opportunity to achieve independence

BARCELONA, July 24 (Reuters) - Catalan separatist party Junts will seek to use the "window of opportunity" created by Spain's national election to achieve Catalan independence, its General Secretary Jordi Turull said on Monday.

A referendum and a political amnesty are key to resolve Catalonia's political conflict, he added in an interview with local radio station RAC 1.

Junts could be key in allowing Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to form a new government. The party has ruled out supporting the conservative People's Party which came first in Sunday's election.

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro

