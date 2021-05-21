Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Catalan leader of the Republican Left Party (ERC), Pere Aragones, speaks at a news conference on the agreement to form Catalonia regional government, in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Catalonia's parliament elected on Friday left-wing separatist Pere Aragones as the new head of the government of the northeastern Spanish region, endorsing his moderate and dialogue-driven strategy to seek independence.

Aragones, from Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya party, was backed by two other hard-line separatist parties, centre-right Junts and far-left CUP, receiving the support of 74 out of the 135 lawmakers three months after the region held an election.

He has agreed with Junts to form a coalition government. The pair have governed together Catalonia since 2016, but with Junts holding the presidency until now. read more

