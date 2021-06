German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and secretary general Paul Ziemiak attend a party leadership meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 14, 2020. Michael Kappeler/POOL via REUTERS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives have edged ahead of the right-wing AfD party ahead of Sunday's regional elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, a poll showed on Friday.

The INSA poll for Bild newspaper put Merkel's CDU party on 27%, up 2 points from last month. The AfD held steady at 26%, the poll showed.

