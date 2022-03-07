CEE prime ministers to hold talks in London on Tuesday -Hungary PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during a news conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BUDAPEST, March 7 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries -- Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia -- will meet in London on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday in a Facebook video.

He also reiterated that the government of Hungary has published a decree which makes it clear that no weapons shipments can go to Ukraine from Hungarian territory.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; editing by Jason Neely

