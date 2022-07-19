Census shows Greece's population decreased 3.5% since 2011

A woman reads as she sits in a window as another woman carries bags after shopping at an open market following the coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19) ahead of Greek Orthodox Easter in Athens, Greece, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

ATHENS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greece's population has shrunk 3.5% since 2011, results of a census last year by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Tuesday.

The country's population numbered 10,432,481 people last year, with women making up 51.4%, outnumbering the male population who represented 48.6%, ELSTAT said.

In the Attica region which includes capital Athens, the population decreased by 0.94% to 3,792,469 people since 2011, the year when the previous census was conducted, it said.

Based on last year's census, the only area where the population increased was in the southern Aegean region, where it rose by 5.02% or 15,527 people.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Bernadette Baum

