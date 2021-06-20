Europe
Centre-right Bertrand trumps Le Pen in Calais regional vote - exit poll
PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Two exit polls showed the centre-right Les Republicains came top in the first round of a regional election in the northern Hauts-de-France region on Sunday, beating Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National into second place.
President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party failed to reach the 10% threshold to qualify for the second round, the exit polls showed. A win for Les Republicains lead candidate Xavier Bertrand would bolster his chances of becoming the conservative's presidential candidate. read more
OpinionWay/Cnews poll:
Les Republicains: 39%
Rassemblement National: 28%
Macron's LaRem: 9%
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.