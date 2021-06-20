Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Centre-right Bertrand trumps Le Pen in Calais regional vote - exit poll

1 minute read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - Two exit polls showed the centre-right Les Republicains came top in the first round of a regional election in the northern Hauts-de-France region on Sunday, beating Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National into second place.

President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party failed to reach the 10% threshold to qualify for the second round, the exit polls showed. A win for Les Republicains lead candidate Xavier Bertrand would bolster his chances of becoming the conservative's presidential candidate. read more

OpinionWay/Cnews poll:

Les Republicains: 39%

Rassemblement National: 28%

Macron's LaRem: 9%

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 6:21 PM UTCFrench far-right polls ahead in regional vote in southern battleground

France's far-right party topped the first round in Sunday's regional elections in Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, two exit polls showed, a key battleground that Marine Le Pen wants to win to boost her credibility ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

EuropeDozens of migrants rescued off Spain's Gran Canaria
EuropeBody found of armed Belgian anti-vaccine fugitive, suicide suspected
EuropeSwedish PM faces defeat in Monday no-confidence vote
EuropeUEFA probes discrimination at Euros matches in Budapest