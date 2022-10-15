CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies' French refineries















PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) voted on Saturday to continue the walkout, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said.

Despite the government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations still have supply problems. read more

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











