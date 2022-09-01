Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

MOSCOW, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ravil Maganov, chairman of Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM), died on Thursday after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Some Russian media also reported the death of Maganov, 67, who was also Lukoil's vice president, citing unnamed sources.

No immediate comment was available from Lukoil.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.