Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Chaumet jewellery store near Champs-Elysee in Paris hit by armed robbery

1 minute read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - A Chaumet jewellery store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris was targeted by an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors' office said, with almost 2 million euros ($2.37 million) worth of goods stolen, according to reports.

Le Parisien newspaper said a man arrived at the store on a stand-up scooter, and brandished a weapon inside the store during opening hours in the late afternoon, before fleeing again on the two-wheeler.

The prosecutor's office said it had opened an investigation. It did not confirm initial estimates of the loot.

Chaumet, one of the France's oldest jewellery brands and which is owned by luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA), could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.8450 euros)

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Mimosa Spencer, Writing by Sarah White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:55 PM UTCBlast in German industrial park kills two, several missing

An explosion in a German industrial park on Tuesday killed at least two people and injured 31, setting off a fierce blaze that sent a pall of smoke over the western city of Leverkusen. Several people were still missing.

EuropeEU says it is on track for 70% vaccination target by end summer
EuropeCuban Embassy in Paris attacked with petrol bombs, France beefs up security
EuropeGerman insurers expect up to $6.5 bln in storm claims
EuropeChaumet jewellery store near Champs-Elysee in Paris hit by armed robbery

A Chaumet jewellery store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue in central Paris was targeted by an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors' office said, with almost 2 million euros ($2.37 million) worth of goods stolen, according to reports.