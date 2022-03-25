Chernobyl staff have not been rotated in four days, no end in sight -IAEA

A general view shows the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine November 22, 2018. Picture taken November 22, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Staff on duty at Chernobyl's Russian-held radioactive waste facilities have not been rotated in four days and Ukraine cannot say when that will change because of fighting in the town where many of them live, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

"Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency today that there had been no rotation of technical staff at (Chernobyl) since 21 March and it did not know when it might next take place," the IAEA said in a statement.

Staff now on duty replaced a shift that was there for more than three weeks. read more

Reporting by Francois Murphy

