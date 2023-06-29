Child and mother found after falling overboard from Baltic ferry, media report

HELSINKI, June 29 (Reuters) - A mother and her 7-year-old child have been rescued after falling overboard on Thursday from a ferry traveling from Sweden to Poland, Swedish media reported.

The two were being winched to a helicopter and are taken to a hospital, Stefan Land from the Swedish Maritime Administration told TT news agency, without specifying their condition.

The ferry, Stena Spirit, was in the Baltic Sea midway through its journey to Gdynia in Poland from Karlskrona in Sweden when the incident occurred.

The 7-year-old fell in and the mother jumped in after, the rescue services told TT.

A large rescue effort was initiated, with several helicopters and NATO ships in the area helping out, TT reported.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Conor Humphries















