Skip to main content

Europe

China denies German warship entry into harbour, Berlin says

1 minute read

BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China has denied a German warship entry into a local harbour, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The ship involved is the "Bayern" frigate, the spokesperson told a news briefing, but did not identify the Chinese harbour. The vessel set sail from Germany last month for a six-month mission to the South China Sea.

"China has decided that it does not want a harbour visit, and we took notice of that," the spokesperson said.

China's defence and foreign ministries did not immediately reply to request for comment on Wednesday evening in Beijing.

China claims swathes of the South China Sea and has established military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing, but the territorial claims are contested by some Western nations.

Berlin has made it clear that the Bayern mission serves to stress the fact Germany does not accept China's claims, though officials have said the German navy will stick to common trade routes. read more

Reporting by Alexander Ratz; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTC

Ex-rebel denies war crimes as Kosovo tribunal starts first trial

A special tribunal in The Hague investigating allegations of atrocities committed by Kosovo pro-independence fighters opened its first case on Wednesday, against a commander accused of torturing prisoners during the 1998-1999 conflict with Serbia.

Europe
EU chief vows no let-up in democracy battles with Poland, Hungary
Europe
Swedish finance minister tipped to become country's first female PM
Europe
Kremlin critic Navalny's allies say vote Communist to hurt ruling party
Europe
Bosnia's wild horses: Promising tourist attraction, or farmers' pest?