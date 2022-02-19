China foreign minister says no country should replace international norms with own will

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that no country, not even a superpower should replace international norms with its own will as he addressed the situation in Ukraine.

Speaking to a security conference via videolink, Wang said certain big powers were reviving a cold war mentality and stoking confrontations between blocs.

No country should be obsessed with turning back the wheel of history and repeating past mistakes of forging rivalling alliances, he said.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Ryan Woo; Editing by Alison Williams

