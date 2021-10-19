Chip constraints to stretch into 2022, says French car sector body

French Les Republicains political party member Luc Chatel attends the Les Republicains LR political party summer camp in La Baule, France, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Problems over semi-conductor supplies could still affect the car industry for a good part of 2022, the head of French car sector body PFA said on Tuesday.

"We are in a long-term crisis that will have a lasting impact on the automotive industry," Luc Chatel told reporters.

