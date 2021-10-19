Europe
Chip constraints to stretch into 2022, says French car sector body
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Problems over semi-conductor supplies could still affect the car industry for a good part of 2022, the head of French car sector body PFA said on Tuesday.
"We are in a long-term crisis that will have a lasting impact on the automotive industry," Luc Chatel told reporters.
