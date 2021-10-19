Skip to main content

Europe

Chip constraints to stretch into 2022, says French car sector body

1 minute read

French Les Republicains political party member Luc Chatel attends the Les Republicains LR political party summer camp in La Baule, France, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Problems over semi-conductor supplies could still affect the car industry for a good part of 2022, the head of French car sector body PFA said on Tuesday.

"We are in a long-term crisis that will have a lasting impact on the automotive industry," Luc Chatel told reporters.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume Writing by Matthieu Protard Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:07 AM UTC

EU lays out options to punish Poland's challenge to bloc law

The European Commission laid out its options - ranging from legal action to withholding funds - for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc's common values.

Europe
There is no room for compromise on the rule of law, Germany says
Europe
No reason for the ECB to increase rates by end of next year, Villeroy says
Europe
Latvia announces four weeks of lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike
Europe
Life after COVID: EU re-thinks budget rules for new era