CIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post















WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - CIA Director William Burns traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital at the end of last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.

Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the report added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.