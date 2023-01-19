CIA Director Burns traveled to Ukraine last week to meet Zelenskiy - Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - CIA Director William Burns traveled in secret to Ukraine's capital at the end of last week to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.
Burns briefed Zelenskiy on his expectations on Russia's upcoming military plans, the report added.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Caitlin Webber
