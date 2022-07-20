CIA director says some 15,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war

A local resident looks out through a broken window in his flat in a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ASPEN, Colorado, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States estimates that Russian casualties in Ukraine so far have reached around 15,000 killed and perhaps 45,000 wounded, CIA Director William Burns said on Wednesday, cautioning that Kyiv has endured significant casualties as well.

"The latest estimates from the U.S. intelligence community would be something in the vicinity of 15,000 (Russian forces) killed and maybe three times that wounded. So a quite significant set of losses," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

"And, the Ukrainians have suffered as well -- probably a little less than that. But, you know, significant casualties."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Phil Stewart; additional reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.