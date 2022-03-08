Civilian evacuation from besieged Mariupol fails again, says Ukraine deputy PM

Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS/File Photo

KOSICE, Slovakia, March 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities were once again not able to evacuate civilians from the southern Ukrainain city of Mariupol on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, describing the humanitarian situation in the besieged city as catastrophic.

Humanitarian corridors from Mariupol offered by Russia that lead to Russian or Belarusian territory are unacceptable, she said in a televised briefing.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama Writing by Alessandra Prentice

