Civilian toll in Ukraine conflict passes 5,000 mark, UN says
GENEVA, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that more than 5,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.
OHCHR, which has dozens of human rights monitors in the country, said in its weekly update that 5,024 people had been killed and 6,520 injured.
Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Escritt
