Civilian toll in Ukraine conflict passes 5,000 mark, UN says

Fresh holes dug ahead of new funerals sit next to dozens of recent graves, many of which have been filled by those who have died since Russia invaded months ago, in the Walk of Heroes section of the cemetery, which contains those who served as military members, fire fighters and police officers as Russia’s attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

GENEVA, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that more than 5,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, adding that the real toll was likely much higher.

OHCHR, which has dozens of human rights monitors in the country, said in its weekly update that 5,024 people had been killed and 6,520 injured.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.