Civilians sheltering under chemical plant in Sievierodonetsk -governor

KYIV, June 1 (Reuters) - A number of civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk and it is possible there are still stocks of dangerous chemicals at the facility, the regional governor told Reuters on Wednesday.

"There are civilians there in bomb shelters, there are quite a few of them, but it will not be a second Azovstal as that (plant) had a huge underground city … which isn’t there at Azot," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said, referring to the prolonged siege of a steel plant in Mariupol.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Chris Reese

