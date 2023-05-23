Climate activists disrupt European business jet event demanding a ban

[1/5] Activists supporting Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups hold banners during a demonstration against Private jets at the European... Read more
GENEVA, May 23 (Reuters) - Around a hundred protesters took to the tarmac in Geneva at Europe's flagship business jet event on Tuesday to demand a ban on private jets over their climate impact, as the sector looks to show regulators and consumers that it can go green.
Climate activists have long taken issue with the high carbon emissions per person associated with private jets as estimates show the use of private jets has almost doubled globally in the last two decades.
The industry says it is doing everything it can to boost its use of sustainable aviation fuel, which produces fewer carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel, and to bring in innovations to make flying more efficient.
