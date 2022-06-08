1 minute read
Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Berlin - Bild
BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - A letter of confession was found in the car that drove into a crowd of people on a Berlin shopping street, killing one person, the Bild daily reported on Wednesday.
Bild cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."
Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More
