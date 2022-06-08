Confession letter found in car that drove into crowd in Berlin - Bild

A police officer speaks on the phone, near the car at crashed into a group of people, at Tauentzienstrasse near Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - A letter of confession was found in the car that drove into a crowd of people on a Berlin shopping street, killing one person, the Bild daily reported on Wednesday.

Bild cited an investigator as saying: "(This was) by no means an accident – someone on the rampage, an ice-cold killer."

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More

