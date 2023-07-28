Congo Republic leader urges end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, Friday, June 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso called on Friday for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.

Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

