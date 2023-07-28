Congo Republic leader urges end to Russia-Ukraine conflict

July 28 (Reuters) - Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso called on Friday for an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying a peace plan put forward by African leaders deserved attention.

Nguesso spoke at a Russia-Africa forum in St Petersburg hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said the peace proposal would be discussed later in the day.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

