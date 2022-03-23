Consequences of any Russia-NATO clash would be 'hard to repair' - Kremlin

March 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said any possible contact between the Russian military and NATO forces could have grave consequences, after Poland last week said peacekeepers should be sent to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Poland's idea was reckless and extremely dangerous.

"Any possible confrontation between our troops and NATO forces could have clear consequences that would be hard to repair," Peskov told reporters.

