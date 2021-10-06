Explainer: Could a 'strategic reserve' ease Europe's gas crisis?

An aerial picture shows the four natural-gas power plants "Gersteinwerk" of Germany's RWE Power, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies near the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Hamm, Germany May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS/LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - European governments are scrambling for solutions to protect households from higher energy bills, as gas and electricity costs hit record highs across the continent ahead of the winter heating season.

Benchmark wholesale European gas prices have rocketed by more than 500% this year as tight gas supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Natural gas represents around a quarter of the European Union's overall energy consumption.

One proposal, mooted by Spain, would see the EU's 27 member countries create a "strategic gas reserve" to bolster their supplies.

The European Commission, which drafts EU policies, is analysing the idea, which has backing from at least four other countries, although some EU states are wary of implementing major market reforms to tackle what they say could be a short-term price spike.

WHY IS GAS STORAGE IMPORTANT?

The EU has the capacity to store over 117 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, or roughly a fifth of its annual consumption, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe.

Gas storage sites are typically salt caverns or depleted gas fields. Storage is needed to balance fluctuations in daily and seasonal demand. It can secure the supply of gas in times of disruptions, major outages at infrastructure or particularly high demand in cold spells.

Storage capacity in the EU is unevenly distributed with large facilities in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, but interconnection by pipelines means member states can use stored gas in neighbouring countries.

Gas storage in Europe

During the summer months, when wholesale prices tend to be lower, gas is typically injected into storage for use in the winter, when demand goes up and prices rise.

This year was exceptional as storage levels ended the summer season much lower for a variety of reasons, including unseasonably high prices that meant gas was sold rather than stored.

WHAT IS A STRATEGIC GAS RESERVE?

Spain suggests that EU countries create a centralised European platform where countries can jointly buy gas, and use this to create "strategic gas reserves".

Simply put, countries would share their gas storage with one another.

Common guidelines on gas storage could "mitigate and smooth price increases", while coordinating countries' gas buying would increase their bargaining power, Spain said in a joint statement with France, Greece, Romania and the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The proposal is light on details, and any overhaul of EU rules would need to be negotiated by EU countries and the European Parliament, a process that can take years - although urgent measures could be pushed through faster.

The European Commission will propose a reform of EU gas market rules in December when it could address the issue.

Many questions would need to be answered, including how countries would access gas stocks, and the implications for companies that own them.

WOULD IT HELP AVOID PRICE SPIKES?

EU countries are responsible for their own energy policies, so individual states have varying energy mixes and gas storage facilities.

EU energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Wednesday that underground gas storage is more than 75% full across Europe, and countries have enough to cover their winter needs. read more

However this is much lower than ususal for this time of year, and EU gas stocks are at a 10-year low. read more

Low storage levels are also not the only cause of high prices.

Europe is competing for liquefied natural gas supplies with Asia, bidding prices higher; there has been lower Russian gas supply than usual; high carbon prices; lower wind output and some extended infrastructure outages.

Countries have also mooted other proposals in response to the energy price spikes.

Spain and France are among the EU countries seeking to change regulation to de-link the price of electricity from gas prices and tie it to the average cost of production in each EU state.

They say the current system, where gas sets the price of electricity, means consumers do not benefit from the increasing share of cheaper renewable energy in countries' energy mixes.

WHAT ABOUT BRITAIN?

Britain can receive and send pipeline gas to Europe. It has no large-scale gas storage site after Centrica closed the Rough facility in 2017, saying it was too expensive to maintain the 30-year-old plant.

This left Britain, where around 80% of homes are heated using gas, with storage capacity equivalent to around four-to-five days of winter gas demand, down from 15 days previously.

Should the EU develop a strategic reserve it is unlikely Britain would be included since it is no longer a member of the European Union following Brexit at the end of 2020.

Reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale in London, additional reporting by Isla Binnie in Madrid; Editing by Veronica Brown and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.