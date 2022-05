Medical staff transfer a patient in need of an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) life support unit after a CT examination at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the "Klinikum Darmstadt" clinic in Darmstadt, Germany, December 11, 2021. Picture taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 12 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID-19 deaths have exceeded the 2 million mark for countries in the WHO European Region.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.