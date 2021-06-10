Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver is "no silver bullet" - EU's Michel

1 minute read

European Council President Charles Michel speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 9, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

A proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments is "no silver bullet", European Council president Charles Michel said on Thursday, adding he expected the topic to feature at the G7 summit.

"The question of intellectual property rights will likely be raised," Michel told a news conference ahead of the summit starting on Friday.

"The patent waiver might sound good, but it's no silver bullet. The TRIPS agreement already offers flexibility and we want to focus on concrete proposals, such as promoting voluntary licences and knowledge transfers and patent-pooling on mutually agreed terms," he continued.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:37 AM UTCPfizer to provide U.S. with 500 million COVID-19 vaccines to donate to world

Pfizer (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said on Thursday they have agreed to supply the U.S. government with 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to donate to poorer countries over the next two years.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden to donate 500 million Pfizer doses, urge others to join in
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. signs $1.2 bln deal for 1.7 mln courses of Merck's experimental COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndian state sharply raises COVID-19 death toll prompting call for wide review
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAstraZeneca says working with Southeast Asian nations on vaccine deliveries