Europe

COVID Delta variant represents around 40% of French cases -government

People wait before receiving a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus now represents around 40 percent of France's COVID cases, said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal on Wednesday, who also warned a fourth wave of the epidemic might hit France soon.

Attal said COVID infection rates were spiking higher in 11 metropolitan regions in France, notably in Paris.

Attal added the government will hold a cabinet meeting next Monday to discuss the COVID situation, and that the government was considering all possible scenarios on how to deal with a resurgence in infections.

He reiterated that new measures could include possible compulsory vaccination for health workers.

'A disgrace': Hungary must ditch anti-LGBT law, EU executive says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary on Wednesday it must repeal legislation that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality or face the full force of EU law.

