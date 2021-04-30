Skip to main content

EuropeCOVID: France's Macron says all those aged over 18 can get vaccine from June 15 onwards

All people in France aged 18 and over will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines from June 15 onwards, said French President Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter feed on Friday, as the country aims to ease its way out of its third COVID lockdown.

France is hoping that an accelerated, vaccination campaign will enable it to re-open more businesses, shops and other leisure activities.

