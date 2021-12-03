COVID: Nine confirmed cases of Omicron variant currently on mainland france

Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed stock graph and words "Omicron SARS-CoV-2" in this illustration taken, November 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The French Health Ministry said there were currently nine confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on mainland France, which, according to the government's top scientific adviser, could become dominant strain of the virus in the country by the end of January.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

