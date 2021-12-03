Europe
COVID: Nine confirmed cases of Omicron variant currently on mainland france
1 minute read
PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The French Health Ministry said there were currently nine confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on mainland France, which, according to the government's top scientific adviser, could become dominant strain of the virus in the country by the end of January.
Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.