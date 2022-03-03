1 minute read
COVID vaccine passport rules to be lifted in France on March 14 - BFM TV
PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Rules requiring people to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport to access venues will be lifted in France on March 14, reported BFM TV, as the country gradually eases COVID health protocols amid signs that the fifth wave of the virus is receeding in France.
Reporting by Nicolas Delame; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.