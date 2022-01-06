Credit Agricole offers to buy troubled Italian bank Carige - newspaper

A woman walks past a Credit Agricole logo outside a bank office in Reze near Nantes, France, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

MILAN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) has presented an offer to buy troubled lender Banca Carige (CRGI.MI), Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Thursday.

According to the paper, the French lender has offered 1 euro ($1.13) and has asked for a capital injection of 700 million euros in the loss-making bank before the acquisition, the paper said.

Italy's BPER Banca last years made a takeover proposal to Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) for the controlling stake it holds in Carige after its 2019 rescue, contingent on the fund first pumping one billion euros into the bank. read more

($1 = 0.8848 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kim Coghill

