Crimes committed in war in Ukraine should be tried in separate court, says Ukrainian official

A Ukrainian soldier is seen on a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

April 5 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday a separate court should be set up to handle crimes committed during the war in Ukraine along the lines of the Hague-based court that prosecuted war crimes committed in former Yugoslavia.

Speaking on national television, adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the court would need to handle cases including the alleged killing of civilians by Russian troops in the Kyiv region town of Bucha. Russia has described the allegations as "fake news".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.