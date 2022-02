Croatia to close its airspace for Russian airlines- PM

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic speaks with the media as he arrives for a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2022. Geert Vanden Wijngaert / Pool via REUTERS

SARAJEVO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Croatia will close its airspace for all Russian aircraft, most likely from Monday, and make decisions to support Ukraine, Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Sunday.

Plenkovic said the government will help Ukraine with equipment needed for its defence.

