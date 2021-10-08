Skip to main content

Europe

Croatia confirms violent migrant pushback on border with Bosnia

Migrants walk towards the Bosnia-Croatia border in attempt to cross it what they call "the game", near Velika Kladusa, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

ZAGREB, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic confirmed on Friday that policemen participated in a violent pushback of migrants on border with Bosnia after reports in European media outlets. read more

"The chief police director immediately formed an expert team which worked intensively and, as far as I know, they concluded there was involvement of policemen (in the incident)," state news agency Hina reported Bozinovic as saying in Luxembourg where he was attending a meeting of EU interior ministers.

He said he assumed it was an individual act of abuse of authority by several policemen. He said that the chief police director is expected to provide more details soon.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams

