Croatia reports case of African swine fever in domestic pig - ministry

SARAJEVO, June 27 (Reuters) - Croatia has detected an outbreak of African swine fever in two pig farms in the eastern parts of the country, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday.

The Croatian veterinary institute has ordered preliminary measures to subdue the outbreak, including ban on pigs' movement and culling of the animals. It reported another two locations suspicious for the disease in the nearby area.

