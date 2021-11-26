Croatia reports H5N1 bird flu in backyard poultry, OIE says

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Croatia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday, adding to a wave of cases in Europe. read more

The outbreak occurred in the village of Staro Pracno, near the town of Sisak, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Croatian authorities.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz

