People rest after receiving a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Zagreb, Croatia, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

SARAJEVO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Croatia reported 8,587 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 47% rise from the 5,845 recorded a day earlier, with 32 reported deaths amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Croatia has vaccinated 55.7% of its population so far, said the Directorate for civil protection.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jon Boyle

