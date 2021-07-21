Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Croatia sets obligatory tests for visitors from UK, Russia and Cyprus

2 minute read

A tourist waits for check-in at Dubrovnik Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubrovnik, Croatia, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB, July 21 (Reuters) - Croatia will impose obligatory COVID-19 tests for visitors coming from Britain, Russia and Cyprus from July 26, the state health institute said on Wednesday.

"Due to the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, Cyprus and Russia, as an additional measure for people arriving from those countries, a negative (COVID-19) test will be required regardless of whether they are vaccinated or have already had the disease," the statement said.

Croatia expects a rising number of tourist arrivals from Britain in the coming weeks following this week's lifting of most legal restrictions on social contact in England.

Croatia's economy relies on a tourist industry which accounts for almost 20% of gross domestic product (GDP).

On Wednesday Croatia reported 191 new cases of COVID-19. In the last 10 days the number of cases has been rising, most notably in some counties along the Adriatic coast.

Under measures already in place, people arriving from India must be tested, while those arriving from Brazil, South Africa and Tanzania's Zanzibar archipelago must quarantine for 14 days.

Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:15 PM UTCGermany counts cost of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

A relief official dampened hopes on Wednesday of finding more survivors in the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, as a poll showed many Germans felt policymakers had not done enough to protect them.

EuropeFrance calls Turkish-Cypriot move on ghost town a 'provocation'
EuropeOrban referendum plan raises stakes in Hungary's LGBT row with EU
EuropePutin's drive to tame food prices threatens grain sector
EuropeUK citizen arrested in Spain for role in 2020 Twitter hack