NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday Croatian troops in the western alliance's KFOR peace-keeping mission in Kosovo were operating under exactly the same rules as all other NATO troops in the Balkan country.

"All troops provided by NATO allies and partner countries to our operation in Kosovo operate under well established guidelines and a well established framework, which is set out by the UN resolution 1244," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels.

Vucic has been dismayed over an announcement by Croatia to deploy more troops to Kosovo as part of KFOR, according to media reports.

Albanian dominated Kosovo declared independence in 2008, almost a decade after NATO air strikes wrestled control of the territory away from Belgrade to end a counter-insurgency campaign by Serbian security forces.

