Croatia's finance minister resigns

Croatia's Minister of Finance Zdravko Maric is seen at the government building in Zagreb, Croatia May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

SARAJEVO, July 6 (Reuters) - Croatia's Finance Minister Zdravko Maric resigned late on Tuesday and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will propose economy professor Marko Primorac as the new candidate for the job, the government said on Wednesday.

Maric, who had initiated tax reforms and a strict control of expenditure, has not talked publicly about his reasons for leaving.

"We are grateful for his contribution in the government in the past six years," spokesman Marko Milic said in a statement, without elaborating on the reasons for the resignation.

Plenkovic will propose Primorac, a lecturer at Zagreb University, as the new candidate for finance minister.

Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alison Williams

