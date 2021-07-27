Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Cuban Embassy in Paris says it was attacked with petrol bombs

2 minute read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its building had been attacked with petrol bombs, causing serious damage but no injuries to diplomatic staff.

The embassy published photos on its official Twitter account of damage to the building and condemned the attack. It did not say who it thought was responsible.

"Those directly responsible for these acts are those who incite violence and hatred against our country", the Cuban Foreign ministry said on Twitter.

A police spokesman had no immediate comment.

Cuba has been rocked by protests against a deep economic crisis, the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and curbs on civil liberties, prompting the Communist-run country to restrict access to social media and messaging platforms.

The foreign ministers of the United States and 20 other countries on Monday condemned mass arrests in Cuba and called for full restoration of Internet access. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard Editing by Peter Graff and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:02 AM UTCGreek tourism faces tense 'summer of patience'

For two balmy weeks in July, hotel manager George Tselios dared to hope his pandemic nightmare was behind him. He was getting 100 bookings a day for his Rhodes seaside resort - "unthinkable numbers" for the past year and nearing normal levels.

EuropeHungarians protest against alleged illegal surveillance with Pegasus spyware
EuropeSouthern Europe battles wildfires as north cleans up after floods
EuropeGerman business morale down on supply shortages, virus fears
EuropeDutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban