Cyber-attack briefly takes down Ukrainian ministry's promotional website

KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Unidentified hackers briefly took down a promotional website for Ukraine's foreign ministry for several hours on Wednesday, the ministry said, amid increased tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over a massive build-up of Russian forces near their borders.

The website Ukraine.ua, which aims to promote the country among foreigners, was later restored. The ministry gave no further details.

In mid-January, a powerful cyber-attack hit around 70 internet sites of Ukrainian government and regional bodies. It warned Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst" as the country braces for a possible Russian attack. read more

Ukraine believes Russia was ultimately behind that cyberattack. Moscow has denied any responsibility.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Gareth Jones

