Cyprus to lift COVID-19 travel conditions from April 18

A traveller wearing a protective face mask is seen at Larnaca International Airport, after Cyprus opened up its airports following a nationwide lockdown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Larnaca, Cyprus June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou/File Photo

NICOSIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Cyprus will lift COVID-19 conditions for travel to the island from April 18, authorities said on Thursday, ending two years of rules imposed by the pandemic.

The island said it was scrapping a colour-coded assessment of other countries based on epidemiological risk, an inbound flight permission to travel and PCR or rapid lateral flow tests for those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

People who have not been vaccinated, or not completed their booster shots would still need a PCR test or a lateral flow test, the transport ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus, a popular tourist destination, has reported 950 deaths since the first outbreak of COVID-19 recorded in March 2020.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Barbara Lewis

