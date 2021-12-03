Cyprus police arrest man with knife at entrance to Pope mass venue

Pope Francis leads Holy Mass at the GSP Stadium, in Nicosia, Cyprus, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

NICOSIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Police in Cyprus arrested a man carrying a knife who attempted to gain access to an outdoor stadium where Pope Francis was performing mass in the capital Nicosia, a police official said.

A second security source, requesting anonymity, said the knife appeared to be 'for personal use' and appeared unrelated to the presence of the Pope in Cyprus. The man, thought to be from Nigeria, was being questioned.

"During a search at the entrance to GSP (Stadium) a 43-year-old foreign national was arrested, with a knife in his possession," the police official said.

The Pope is on a three-day visit to the island.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet and Janet Lawrence

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.